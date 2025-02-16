NYL Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 276,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,769,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

