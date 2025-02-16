NYL Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BLV opened at $69.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
