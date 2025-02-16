NYL Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLV opened at $69.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.