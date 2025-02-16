Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
See Also
