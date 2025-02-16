Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 17.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

