Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 17.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.
Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore
In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.