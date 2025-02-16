OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.81.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
