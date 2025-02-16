OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.