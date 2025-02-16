OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.29. 610,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 274,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

OFS Credit Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

