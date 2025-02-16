OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.29. 610,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 274,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
