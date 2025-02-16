Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Oil States International Price Performance

OIS stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.61. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Oil States International by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

