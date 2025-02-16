Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

