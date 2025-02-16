Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Onfolio Stock Down 6.9 %

ONFO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. Onfolio has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Onfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.