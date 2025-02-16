Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 319 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,066,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 882,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,048,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 425,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.