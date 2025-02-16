Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 120,952 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,882,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FNDA stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

