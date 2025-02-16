Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

