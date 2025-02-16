Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 11855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

