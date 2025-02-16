Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orpea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.
About Orpea
