Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 1.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $19.68 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

