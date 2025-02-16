Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OSUKF stock remained flat at $20.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Otsuka has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

