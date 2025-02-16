Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after buying an additional 503,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,288,000 after buying an additional 400,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

