Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

