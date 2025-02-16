Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Critical Survey

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -386.41% -81.34% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.03) -18.03 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.47 -$150,000.00 $0.50 3.94

Summary

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.