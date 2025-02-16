PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get PageGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PageGroup

PageGroup Trading Down 2.1 %

PageGroup Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.