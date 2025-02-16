PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PageGroup
PageGroup Trading Down 2.1 %
PageGroup Company Profile
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.