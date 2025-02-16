Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

