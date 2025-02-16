Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,877,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,610,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

NYSE AX opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

