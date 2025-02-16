Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cohu by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cohu by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Cohu stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

