Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $454.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.24. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

