Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,220 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.61 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

