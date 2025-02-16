Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

