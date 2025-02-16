Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BALT opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

