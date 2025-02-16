Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.
Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.90, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
