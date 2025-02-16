Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,333,170 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,106,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 542,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,216,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.90, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

