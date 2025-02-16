PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in January

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,075.0 days.

PeptiDream Price Performance

PPTDF stock remained flat at $17.85 during trading on Friday. PeptiDream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

About PeptiDream

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

