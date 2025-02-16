PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in January

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,075.0 days.
PeptiDream Price Performance
PPTDF stock remained flat at $17.85 during trading on Friday. PeptiDream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.
About PeptiDream
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PeptiDream
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PeptiDream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeptiDream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.