Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3,525.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $130 billion during the quarter.

Permex Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OILCF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Permex Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

