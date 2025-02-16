Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3,525.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $130 billion during the quarter.
Permex Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OILCF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Permex Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Permex Petroleum Company Profile
