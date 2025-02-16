Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Buys $499,072.05 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 145,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,301,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.