Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 6,741,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,088,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Specifically, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

