PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 488,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 281,727 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $1,916,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

