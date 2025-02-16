Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $929.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

