Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.38. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $158.90 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

