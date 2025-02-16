Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

