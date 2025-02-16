Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $13.99 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

