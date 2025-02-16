Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

