Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,479.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $71.45 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

