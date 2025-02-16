Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

