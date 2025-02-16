Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

