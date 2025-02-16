Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

