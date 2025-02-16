Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
