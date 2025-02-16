Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 420,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91.
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
