Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 699.03 ($8.80) and traded as high as GBX 759 ($9.55). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 757 ($9.53), with a volume of 362,890 shares traded.

Playtech Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 725.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 699.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

