PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE PHI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. 35,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,285. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
