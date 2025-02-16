Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 28.36% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PRTG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,256. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

