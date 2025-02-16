Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 507223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

