Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.48 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 191.80 ($2.41). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 189.80 ($2.39), with a volume of 730,185 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFD shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.48.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,485.40 ($4,386.91). 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

