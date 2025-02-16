Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

